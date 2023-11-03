SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 62-year-old Sharon man as an apparent homicide after his body was discovered at a house, officials said.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said resident Brad Larson was discovered at his home yesterday by a relative around 4:22 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the DA’s office, the 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews arrived at 78 Deerfield Rd. shortly afterwards.

“There will be obvious police activity in the area around that home through much of the day today,” Sharon Chief of Police Stephen Coffey said Friday. “Neighbors should be assured that, given what we know at this time, there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood or the town related to this incident.”

In a news release, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey stated that no arrests had been made as of Friday morning, and that an autopsy would be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A neighbor told 7NEWS it was the victim’s ex-wife who came to the home to check on Larson on Thursday and made the discovery.

A day later, authorities could be seen using metal detectors to sweep through the property’s yard, searching for evidence as their investigation went on through the day.

Friends and neighbors described Larson as a history buff who loved nature and was an active member of the community, serving as president of the Sharon Historical Society at one point.

“Nobody can believe it and we’re all heartbroken,” said Paul Lauenstein of the Sharon Historical Society. “It’s just like a bad dream – I keep pinching myself and hoping that this is nothing more than a dream.

According to his website, Larson was also an expert on interactive exhibits for museums.

“He worked with museums all over the country – that’s the kind of stature that he had,” Lauenstein noted.

Over the course of Friday, a man who identified himself as a family intervention specialist appeared on scene and told 7NEWS he had come to check on Larson and his 16-year-old son.

“He was a very, very devoted father,” said Valerie Vigoda, a neighbor and friend of Larson. “And we just had a conversation recently about just how dedicated he was, how much he was trying to do for his son.”

Vigoda also said that Larson regularly contributed to his Unitarian church.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

