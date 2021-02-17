Investigation underway into allegations of a ‘sick out’ at Worcester Police Department

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after allegations arose claiming some Worcester police officers coordinated a “sick out” following the discipline of a fellow officer.

The Worcester Police Department and the City of Worcester’s Human Resources Department are conducting the investigation.

“We will follow this investigation where it leads and, if necessary, take the appropriate action,” a city spokesperson said in a statement.

Worcester Police Sgt. Sean Murtha said he was aware of the allegations and confirmed the department is looking into the matter.

No further details were released.

