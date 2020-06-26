Investigation underway into apparent deadly hit-and-run that sent car off Worcester overpass

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Worcester after police say a collision sent a car flying off an overpass and crashing down onto Interstate 290, killing the driver.

State troopers responding to a reported single-car crash on I-290 eastbound near the 190 split and found a car that had come to rest on its roof.

The driver, a 50-year-old Worcester man, died from his injures, according to police. His 18-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined that the car, a 2014 Jeep Wrangler, was traveling onto the Route 190 ramp northbound from Route 290 eastbound, according to police.

For some reason, the Jeep left the ramp and went over the sidewall of the left lane side of the overpass landing on the travel lanes of Route 290 eastbound, police said.

Investigators say they are considering this a hit-and-run at this time.

The crash brought traffic to a standstill as officers worked to determine the circumstances around the crash.

“I had three of my kids in the car,” witness Sarah Kyriazis said. “But I had taken the day off, my first day off since this whole COVID started, and we were driving back from the beach. Just a little nerve-wracking. I wouldn’t let the kids out of the car because you shouldn’t really be pulled over on the side of a highway. I just hope the people are OK.”

Anyone with information or dashcam video from the area at that time is asked to contact state police at 508-829-8410.

