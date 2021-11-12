LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the apparent homicide of a woman who was found dead in Lawrence late Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive woman at the corner of Haverhill and Franklin streets around 11 p.m. launched the investigation after the woman was determined to be dead, according to a joint statement issued by Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque.

The investigation is being conducted by Lawrence Police detectives, the Essex State Police Detective Unit, and the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

