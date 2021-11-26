LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the apparent homicide of a woman who was found dead in Lowell Friday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Llewelyn Street to conduct a well-being check around 10:45 a.m. Upon their arrival, they found a young woman in her twenties with signs of apparent trauma, according to a release issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)