BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a commercial building blaze in West Roxbury.
Firefighters responding to a reported fire on VFW Parkway around 1 a.m. Monday found heavy smoke coming from a commercial building.
Crews opened up the roof to vent the heavy smoke as they worked to extinguish the flames.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
