BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a commercial building blaze in West Roxbury.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on VFW Parkway around 1 a.m. Monday found heavy smoke coming from a commercial building.

Crews opened up the roof to vent the heavy smoke as they worked to extinguish the flames.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There are no injuries to report. BFD-FIU on scene to determine the cause of the fire. Detail companies will remain to overhaul and check for hot spots. pic.twitter.com/HnFRTalkFy — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 1, 2021

Heavy fire knocked down , companies are opening up Catherine roof to vent the heavy smoke condition in the building. The fire was contained to the 1 business. pic.twitter.com/jurJ4P5GBs — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 1, 2021

At approximately 1:00 this morning smoke showing from a 1 story commercial building at 1524 VFW Parkway in West Roxbury. A 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/4BtSSh0RTY — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 1, 2021

