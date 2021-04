MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after flames ripped through a mansion in Mattapoisett on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire caused a large part of the roof to collapse and charred the interior of the home.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

