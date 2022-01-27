WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a Westboro house fire that broke out early Thursday morning, officials said.

Fire crews responding to a reported fire at an under construction home on Brewer Drive shortly after 5 a.m. found smoke pouring out of the front door breezeway, according to Westboro fire officials.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, firefighters said.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling the blaze. He did not require medical transport, according to fire officials.

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)