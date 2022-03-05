BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of fire that broke out in Roxbury overnight.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Gurney Street around 2:30 a.m. found flames shooting out of the roof of the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire was contained to the outside of the building and the roof, fire officials said.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Detail companies remain on scene to check for hot spots at 30 Gurney St. Robbie of the FIU in on scene to help with the investigation. pic.twitter.com/q9hYllzvjC — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 5, 2022

At approximately 2:30 Companies responded to a fire at 30 Gurney St. Roxbury. Fire in the rear on the 1st floor exterior that traveled to the roof. pic.twitter.com/TQRJrHQBjo — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 5, 2022

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)