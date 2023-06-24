An investigation is underway and testing has been suspended after cheating accusations at Massachusetts police training academies, the state Municipal Police Training Committee’s executive director said on Friday.

Municipal Police Training Committee Executive Director Robert Ferullo discussed the situation in a letter sent to police chiefs. In his letter, Ferullo said officials found several officers at academies in Holyoke and Boylston “compromised the integrity of testing procedures and materials in violation of our agency’s honor code and academy policies.”

Ferullo said the committee had launched an internal investigation as of Friday. He also said the committee will also bring in an outside investigator to review the matter and provide policy recommendations.

As investigations continue, Ferullo said the committee has suspended testing and added new measures including a new course quiz and test questions and enhanced test-taking software with more security measures.

To date, Ferullo said officials have disciplined four student officers with penalties up to and including dismissal from their academy. Ferullo continued, saying officials will discipline others “where appropriate” as new information becomes available.

“The MPTC demands a high standard of academic integrity and excellence from our staff members and student officers,” Ferullo said. “Failure to comply with these standards is a serious matter, requiring a comprehensive and transparent review of the facts and circumstances.

The Municipal Police Training Committee handles “development, delivery, and enforcement of training standards” for police in municipal departments, the MBTA Transit Police Department, state environmental police, UMass and campus police officers and certain deputy sheriffs, as described on the committee’s website.

