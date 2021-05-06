Investigation underway into child abuse allegations at Wilmington school

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into an early childhood center in Wilmington amid several child abuse allegations stemming from incidents involving students with special needs.

Staff at the Wildwood School have been placed on leave as police and the Department of Children and Families look into a number of alarming abuse allegations that have surfaced in recent days.

In a Facebook post, the father of one of the victims said that he “noticed an absolutely absurd amount of bruises” on his son’s legs. The post went on to read, “This not ok. Should I mention these are special needs children…as if any amount of abuse should be accepted.”

Charlotte King, principal of the early childhood center, confirmed in a letter to parents that “one or more staff” have been “temporarily relieved of their duties.”

“I am writing to inform you that we have become aware of allegations of suspected child abuse against one or more staff in your child’s classroom,” King wrote. “At the current time, and as a precautionary measure, the immediate staff assigned to your child’s program have been temporarily relieved of their duties.”

A Wilmington police spokesperson said the department was aware of the allegations and that the law enforcement officials assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office were leading an investigation.

DCF investigators are also working the case and the school district has since launched an independent investigation.

In a statement, Wilmington Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Brand said, “We are committed to creating and maintaining a secure and supportive learning environment — one that is safe and promotes respect for one another at all times.”

Wildwood is a school that offers special education, as well as occupational, physical, and speech therapy to preschool and kindergarten students, according to its website.

There was no immediate word on if any charges have been filed in connection with the alleged abuse.

