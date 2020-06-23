Investigation underway into ‘critical’ incident at Southborough police station

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into a “critical” incident at the Southborough police station.

Westborough police confirmed that they assisted Southborough police with the incident that occurred on Monday night.

Southborough police had requested Westborough police’s on-duty advocate’s clinician to respond to the station for a mental health call at the time of the incident, Westborough police said.

No additional information has been released.

