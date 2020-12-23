Investigation underway into deadly crash on Rt. 24 in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a deadly rollover crash on Route 24 in Randolph.

First responders were called to the scene on the northbound side of the highway near the on-ramp to Interstate 93 around 3:30 p.m. and upon their arrival located a car that had veered off the side of the road and struck a tree, according to a release issued by police.

The driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said excessive speed may have been a factor.

No further information was made available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)