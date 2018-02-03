READING, Mass. (WHDH) – The Middlesex District Attorney and Reading Police confirm an investigation is underway for a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Reading Police responded to a Main Street residence Saturday afternoon for a report of an alleged assault involving a 43-year-old man and a household member. The DA’s office said the reporting victim was no longer in the resident.

Officers were familiar with the location and had responded Friday night for a reported altercation involving the same man, according to a released from the DA. They say the man fled on Friday and authorities were not able to find him.

Officials say when officers arrived at the residence on Saturday they found the man allegedly involved in the dispute inside the home which was dead-bolted from the inside. Authorities were eventually able to gain access, but the male had fled.

Multiple officers attempted to locate the male. The DA said shots were fired by a Reading Police officer, wounding the male. He was transported to Lahey Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the DA.

The officer involved was also transported to an area hospital, and was treated and released.

The investigation is active.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)