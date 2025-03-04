AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway at an Avon home on Nichols Avenue. Authorities arrived to the scene just after 4:20 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive female.

Upon arrival, officials found a 53-year-old woman on the floor with visible injuries and signs of a struggle. She was later pronounced dead, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say the incident is being treated as a homicide.

One person was taken into custody around 8 p.m. in connection to the homicide, according to officials.

Long-time family friends of the victim, who they say is a beloved wife and mother of two, are stunned and saddened.

“Its just hard…. hard to take,” said Keith McDermott, a family friend of the victim. “Great family, beyond nice.”

“Known them since college, before they were married,” continued McDermott. “They really brought up a family and this is just tragic. A close mutual friend of ours just called me and told me about it, and my body is completely numb to hear what happened… No one should ever go through this… Never. I can’t event imagine what its like.”

Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time and the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)