Investigation underway into Dorchester double shooting that left 1 dead, another injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a double shooting left one man dead and another injured in Dorchester early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 68 Whitefield St. around 2:30 a.m. found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one of the men later died. His name has not been released.

The second victim’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Family members of the man who died showed up at the crime scene and said that they could not believe what had happened.

“It’s just a lot right now. It’s a lot,” his cousin, Cherey Rise, said. “The world is going through a lot right now, so I feel like my family really can’t catch a break. I don’t even know what to say.”

Relatives say the victim was a single father of four in his 30s.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

