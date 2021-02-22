SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a dumpster caught on fire at the Chabad Center of Sharon early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire at the temple on North Main Street just before 12:45 a.m. found flames coming from a dumpster.

The reporting party first thought there was a bonfire in the area before finding the dumpster ablaze.

Police say they have no proof that anything nefarious took place but that they are investigating the fire as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sharon detectives at 781-784-1587.

