BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation into a fatal crash in Brockton on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a reported crash on Centre Street before 3 a.m.

The driver of the involved vehicle, identified as a 28-year-old Brockton man, sustained fatal injuries, according to Brockton police.

No additional information was immediately available.

