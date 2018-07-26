Investigation underway into possible tornado touchdown in Douglas

DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - Town officials are investigating the possibility that a tornado touched down in Douglas early Thursday morning after a powerful storm left a trail of destruction in its path.

Photos shared on social media showed downed trees littering the area with apparent “twisting damage,” according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

One uprooted tree could be seen atop a crumpled car, while other large branches were photographed leaning against a house.

Fire officials said there were no reported injuries.

Investigating possible tornado touchdown in Douglas this morning. No injuries. Lots of trees down with lots of twisting damage. pic.twitter.com/J8QpdhCOwJ — Douglas Fire Dept. (@DeptDouglas) July 26, 2018

