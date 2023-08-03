PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police and the Plymouth County DA are investigating the “unattended death” of a teenage patient at Pembroke Behavioral Hospital, officials announced.

Police said they responded to a call on July 22 around noon reporting a 15-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in her room.

She was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she died. The chief medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

