MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police could be seen conducting an investigation n the parking lot of the Milton Yacht Club early Sunday morning.

Evidence markers were strewn about the taped-off parking lot as investigators gathered evidence.

The investigation is linked to a response in Dorchester to reports of two people with gunshot wounds who were hospitalized with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Officers responded to the parking lot in Milton around 5 a.m. and could be seen focusing on three vehicles.

No additional information was immediately available.

