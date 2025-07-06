MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police could be seen conducting an investigation n the parking lot of the Milton Yacht Club early Sunday morning.

Evidence markers were strewn about the taped-off parking lot as investigators gathered evidence.

The investigation is linked to a response in Dorchester to reports of two people with gunshot wounds who were hospitalized with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Officers responded to the parking lot in Milton around 5 a.m. and could be seen focusing on three vehicles.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox