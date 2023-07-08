(WHDH) — Officials are reminding residents about water safety as they investigate three separate water-related deaths in New Hampshire on Saturday.

A young boy scout died on a lake near Gilmanton after being hurt in a boating accident earlier in the day; the body of a man was recovered from a river in Manchester, New Hampshire; and a Beverly woman drowned while visiting family in Madison.

The superintendent of Lexington Public Schools confirmed in a statement that the boy scout was a student at Clarke Middle School in Lexington. She wrote that several other students reportedly witnessed the accident.

“Our hearts are with the victim’s family, as well as the Clarke school community and all those impacted by this tragic event. We are blessed to be part of a loving, caring community, and we come together in times of need,” Superintendent Julie Hackett wrote.

State police say all three deaths remain under investigation.

