(WHDH) — Officials are reminding residents about water safety as they investigate three separate water-related deaths in New Hampshire on Saturday.

A young boy scout died on a lake near Gilmanton after being hurt in a boating accident earlier in the day; the body of a man was recovered from a river in Manchester, New Hampshire; and a Beverly woman drowned while visiting family in Madison.

State police say all three deaths remain under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

