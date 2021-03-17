Investigators: 14-year-old behind the wheel of a car that careened into a Brockton home

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators say a 14-year-old was behind the wheel of a car that went barreling into a two-family home in Brockton Wednesday.

Officials say the teen lost control of the car and backed into a ramp that is used to enter the first floor of the house.

Residents were forced to evacuate and thankfully no one was injured.

“What we are trying to do now is come up with a resolution on what to do with these occupants because they have no second means of egress and we can’t leave them in this apartment overnight so they’re going to have to be put up in a hotel or in a friend’s house,” Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Galligan said.

The owner of the unit said he is glad everyone is safe and that there is a lot of work ahead to make sure the building is livable again.

No further details were released.

