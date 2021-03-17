Investigators: 14-year-old behind the wheel of a pick-up that slammed into a Brockton home

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators say a 14-year-old was behind the wheel of a pick-up truck that went barreling into a two-family home in Brockton Wednesday.

Officials say the teen lost control of the truck and backed into a ramp attached to the back of the home that is used to enter the first floor of the house.

Residents were forced to evacuate and thankfully no one was injured.

“In this case, the porch has been collapsed over the back door preventing them from escape the house. So, if there was a fire in the front, the occupants if they go to the back door, are trapped,” Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Galligan said.

Matthew Viaga, the owner of the unit, lives next door and said he heard the crash and rushed over to see if everyone was OK.

“That was the main thing is everybody OK,” he said. “The first-floor tenant, she does have a disabled child so that was immediately my first thought like how is he doing but everyone was just scared and a little shaken up.”

Viaga said he is glad everyone is safe and that there is a lot of work ahead to make sure the building is livable again.

No further details were released.

