Investigators: 43 minors busted with fake IDs at popular Lawrence bar

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of minors in possession of fake identification were busted at a popular bar in Lawrence late Thursday night, state investigators announced.

Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission investigators entered the Claddagh Pub around 11 p.m. and found the bar to be crowded, according to the Office of the State Treasurer.

The bar started to empty to out when investigators started asking younger-looking people to provide proof of legal drinking age, officials said. Many of the individuals who were busted were said to be 19 years of age.

Officials say the bust was part of the ABCC’s “Operation Safe Campus” program, which includes liquor law enforcement at college area bars and liquor stores to prevent underage drinking.

“Bars and restaurants have an obligation to responsibly serve their patrons,” State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said in a news release. “We will continue to step up our monitoring and enforcement actions because we know that this can save lives and prevent tragedies before they happen.”

The bar will be called before the ABCC for a hearing at a later date.

