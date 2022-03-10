AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire in Agawam that claimed the life of a teenager on Wednesday was caused by the combustion of oil-stained rags, investigators announced Thursday.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze in the area of Squire Lane just after 9 a.m. found heavy smoke and flames on all sides of a two-story home, according to the Agawam Fire Department.

The name of the teenager who was pronounced dead has not been released. An adult was also injured in the fire.

“Our hearts go out to the family here in their time of terrible loss,” Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois said. “Many folks aren’t aware that the oils used in some paints and stains release heat as they dry. A pile of oily rags can trap that heat and ignite, causing a fire. If you’re using rags to clean up oil-based paints and stains, take them outside when you’re done. Let them hang dry or lay them flat on the ground, weighted down so they don’t blow away.”

The oily rags were said to be in the home’s breezeway.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)