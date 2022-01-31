TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An immersion water heater is to blame for a house fire in Tyngsboro last week that left a 30-year-old woman dead, officials announced Monday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of multiple people trapped in a fire at 24 Fletcher Dr. around 9:20 a.m. on Thursday found flames shooting from the single-family ranch.

Firefighters pulled 30-year-old Jessica Clements from the burning home but she later died at Lowell General Hospital.

Officials say the immersion water heater ignited combustible items.

The town has since launched an effort to assist the family who was displaced by the blaze.

