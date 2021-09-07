MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire and explosion in Maynard that left one resident dead and three first responders hospitalized last week was caused by a leak in a gas line outside the home, investigators announced Tuesday.

Crews responding to a report of a potential gas leak at 29 Park St. just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 2 found smoke and flames showing from the front and right side of the house, and observed the fire to grow very quickly, Maynard Fire Chief Anthony Stowers and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a joint news release.

First responders entered the home and found a man in his 60s dead inside, according to Stowers and Ostroskey. His name has not been released.

“On behalf of the Maynard Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family as they mourn the loss of a loved one,” Stowers said in a statement. “This was an extremely fast-moving fire and it led to a terribly tragic event for them and for the town.”

Two Maynard police officers and one Maynard firefighter were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. They have since been treated and released.

Investigators determined that a leak in a gas line outside the home, and not a stove or other appliance, spread and ignited in a basement crawl space near the front of the home.

“As this fire demonstrated, it’s important to treat a potential gas leak as you would a fire alarm,” Ostroskey said. “Natural gas and propane are treated with a substance that has a distinctive odor that smells like rotten eggs. If you can smell it in your home, go outside to call 911 right away. Don’t smoke or use any electrical appliances, even a light switch or thermostat, because any spark could lead to an explosion.”

After the deadly incident, Maynard fire officials announced that crews would be testing supply lines throughout the town out of an abundance of caution.

The supply line inspections are expected to continue this week.

