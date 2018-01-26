Investigators ask for leads on fifth anniversary of Malden skate shop murder

MALDEN (WHDH) - Investigators are asking for leads on the fifth anniversary of a skate shop murder in Malden.

It has been five years since the store owner, Shawn Clark, was killed.

No one was ever charged for the murder of the 39-year-old man.

Authorities said they have made progress in the case over the years but are still working to identify the two suspects caught on surveillance.

Investigators re-released the surveillance footage from inside the store, “Patriot Skateboards.”

Surveillance shows two men in purple hoodies entering the store and getting into a fight with Clark. They then shot Clark several times and fled the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Massachusetts State Police.

