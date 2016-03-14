Investigators ask for public’s help with Orange deadly fire

The Massachusetts Fire Marshal’s office is asking for the public’s help in its investigation into a deadly fire in Orange.

Victoria Gaignard, 8, and Leena Ciolino, 6, died in the fire on March 5 at 34 Mechanic Street.

The State Fire Marshal is asking that anyone who has photos or videos of the fire, especially before the fire department arrived, to please share those images with investigators.

Photos or videos can be dropped off or mailed to the Orange Fire Department at 18 Water Street, Orange, MA 01364 or emailed to Fire Chief James Young at jyoung@townoforange.org.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Fire Marshal is urging people to check the batteries in their smoke alarms or install the devices following a string of fatal blazes in homes without functioning alarms.

