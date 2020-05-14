Investigators ask public for help to determine cause of 5-alarm blaze that ripped through Norton mill

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are turning to the public for help to determine the cause of a five-alarm blaze that ripped through a vacant mill building in Norton on Wednesday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 138 Barrows St. found heavy flames and a massive plume of smoke rising above the brick building, officials said.

Empty hydrants forced firefighters to run hoses from a nearby neighborhood and pump river water to the scene.

Those who live nearby believe people have been trespassing in the building.

Norton Police and Fire are assisting the State Fire Marshal with an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state’s arson hotline at 1-800-682-9229 or Norton police detectives at 508-285-3327.

Norton Police and Fire along with State Fire Marshal are asking for the public’s help in determining how last night’s 5-alarm fire at the vacant brick mill building at 138 Barrows St. started. — Norton Police Dept. (@NortonMaPolice) May 14, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)