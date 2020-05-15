NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are turning to the public for help to determine the massive blaze that tore through a New Bedford food warehouse in March.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at Sid Wainer & Son on Purchase Street just after midnight on March 24 found heavy flames coming from several tractor-trailers parked outside the building’s dock doors.

Sid Wainer & Son is a distributor of specialty foods and announced plans for an emergency food pop-up to share affordable food with the New Bedford community just days before the fire ignited. The company had held a pop-up the Saturday before and had a second one planned for that Wednesday.

“We do not know what caused the fire and are not saying it is arson,” Chief Coderre wrote in a statement.

New Bedford Police and Fire are assisting the State Fire Marshal with an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state’s arson hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

