Investigators baffled by disappearance of Iowa student

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Investigators say they still don’t know what happened to a 20-year-old Iowa college student who vanished nearly two weeks ago.

At a news conference Tuesday, a lead investigator said dozens of local, state and federal agents are working to determine what happened to Mollie Tibbetts.

Kevin Winker, director of investigative operations with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, says they are working every lead and tip that comes in. He says investigators have drawn no conclusions about what happened, but that her disappearing on her own is “not consistent with her past.”

Tibbetts was last seen jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn on the evening of July 18. Her family reported her missing the next day after she didn’t show up to work.

Family members have said she was dog-sitting at the home where her longtime boyfriend, his brother and the brother’s fiancee live.

