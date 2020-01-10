Investigators: Cigarette butt in plastic bucket sparked fatal Burlington house fire

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The cause of a house fire in Burlington on Thursday afternoon that left a man dead and an elderly woman with serious injuries was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials, investigators announced Friday.

Firefighters responding to a multi-alarm blaze at 26 Maryvale Road around 1 p.m. were greeted by heavy flames shooting from the windows and thick smoke billowing into the air, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

After crews knocked down the stubborn fire, a man in his 50s was found dead in a burned-out room, Burlington Fire Chief Mike Patterson and Police Chief Michael Kent confirmed.

The elderly woman was rescued from the home by a FedEx driver and a neighbor. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire started on the first floor, where the victim was found, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marion T. Ryan and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. A melted plastic bucket containing Pall Mall cigarette remnants was found near a couch and there was additional evidence of smoking materials found in the living room.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

The home has been deemed a total loss. Eversource has temporarily cut power to the property.

Firefighters from Billerica and Woburn assisted Burlington fire crews in battling the blaze.

