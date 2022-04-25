CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Investigators on Monday continued to hunt for evidence related to the deaths of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found in a wooded area in Concord last week.

Autopsies determined that Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, died of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of deaths was homicide, authorities said.

The Reids left their home in an apartment complex Monday afternoon and went for a walk that led them to the area of the Broken Ground Trails, officials said, and family and friends did not see or hear from them after that.

Their bodies were discovered Thursday evening in the woods near the Broken Ground Trails.

It’s not clear if the couple was targeted or attacked at random.

Anyone who saw them Monday or knows anything about their disappearance is asked to contact the Concord Police Department. Police are also asking anyone in the area who has a video surveillance system to review the footage.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)