WOBURN, MA (WHDH) - Investigators believe they know what sparked a fire that sent two diesel trucks up in flames in Woburn.

They said one of the trucks caught fire, and then the flames spread to another truck at an industrial park Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said an issue with the tanker’s breaking mechanism may have started the fire.

The woman who made the 911 call described the intense scene.

“He was keeping it down but as soon as he turned around, it flamed right back up,” said Shannon Brennan. “The second bang knocked the firefighter over and his hose started spraying out of control.”

Environmental crews removed any harmful chemical left behind by the fire.

Officials said no one was hurt.

