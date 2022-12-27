MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators say an extension cord was the cause of a fire on John Street in Malden Monday night that left two firefighters injured and nine people without a home.

The state fire marshal says there was an indoor extension cord running through a window along the outside of the home, and they believe that is what caught on fire.

The firefighters suffered minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

