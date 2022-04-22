CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) – Chelsea police say they have found the car they were searching for in connection with a shooting that sent a 68-year-old grandmother to the hospital Thursday.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Friday night a silver Subaru Impreza was brought to the Chelsea Police Department and impounded.

About 5 hours earlier, detectives attempted to pull that car over but the person of interest inside kept driving and clipped an officer with the side-view mirror, according to Chief Brian Kyes. That officer was treated at the scene and returned to work immediately after.

Earlier in the day, 7NEWS spoke with the victim’s son and listened in on the frantic 911 call he made while driving his mother out of harm’s way.

The victim’s son, who preferred to remain anonymous, said he was taking his mom to her accountant’s office so she could file her taxes. The bullets started flying just as she was stepping out of her son’s car.

Her son said she was immediately covered in a “cloud of cement dust” and told him, “I’ve been shot, take me to the hospital.” On his way to the hospital, the dispatcher can be heard urging him to pull over and wait for medical care to come to them.

She was shot in her chest and arm but her son said no vital organs were damaged. A day later, he said she is still bleeding in her back but the mother of eight and grandmother to many more is doing, “fantastic.”

So far, there has been no word on the whereabouts of the driver who was behind the wheel of the Subaru earlier in the day.

No further details have been released.

