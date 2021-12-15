FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) – Investigators looking into the cause of a blaze that ripped through a multi-family home in Foxboro on Wednesday morning uncovered an elaborate marijuana grow operation after the flames were knocked down, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Central Street found flames shooting out of Donald Corliss’ home around 5 a.m., according to fire officials.

First responders stumbled upon the grow operation after crews spent the morning attempting to salvage Christmas presents from the charred home, according to Foxboro Fire Chief Michael Kelleher.

“Any time you have a fire it’s a tragedy, but this close to the holidays it just compounds it,” Kelleher said. “We tried to salvage as many of the Christmas presents as we could.”

When the fire was extinguished hours later, about 200 pot plants, high-tech lighting equipment, and dehumidifiers were found, prompting a hazmat response. Crews in Tyvek jumpsuits spent the afternoon dismantling the grow operation.

Breaking: new images of elaborate marijuana growing operation and homeowner under arrest following this mornings fast moving fire on central street in Foxboro..late details in a live report on 7News at 5 #7news pic.twitter.com/a1QJK2R90T — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 15, 2021

Kelleher said carbon dioxide was being pumped into the grow room to increase the cannabis yield.

A second grow operation was also discovered in a locked apartment.

Video from the scene showed crews hauling many trash bags filled with pot out of the home.

Corliss was taken into custody in connection with the grow operations and called before a judge to face charges including illegal cultivation of marijuana and child endangerment.

Officials noted that the fire started in the basement and appeared to be electrical in nature.

Between 12 and 15 people were displaced by the fire. There were no reported injuries.

Damage to the home was estimated to be more than $1 million.

An investigation remains ongoing.

