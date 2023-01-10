COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators have found possible evidence tied to the disappearance of a Cohasset mother of three, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen early New Years Day. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation and ordered held on $500,000 bail after prosecutors described bloody evidence being found at the family’s home.

Officials said a search conducted north of Boston on Monday resulted in a number of items being collected, which will now be tested to see if they are connected to the case.

7NEWS sources confirmed that some of the evidence found includes a hacksaw, parts of a rug, trash bags with blood on cloth, and evidence connected to cleaning supplies.

The DA said the processing of the Walshe’s home could be completed as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)