Investigators ID victim of fatal Brockton shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators have identified the man who was fatally shot in Brockton on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 94 Belmont Ave. around 7:30 p.m. found 25-year-old Manuel Duarte, of Brockton, suffering from a gunshot wound, according Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Duarte was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where we was pronounced dead.

The shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence, Cruz said.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Victim Identified In Brockton Shooting pic.twitter.com/PYwThzIn8q — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) October 14, 2020

