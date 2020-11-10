Investigators in murder case quarantined or tested positive

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Several investigators working on the case of a New Hampshire man charged with capital murder are either in quarantine or have tested positive for COVID-19, causing some delays in gathering reports and in forensic testing, a prosecutor said during a hearing Tuesday.

The lead investigator is among those in quarantine, but “we have had open communications with him” and he hoped to return to the office next week, Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase said. Chase spoke during a virtual hearing before a Cheshire County Superior Court judge on a defense motion to preserve evidence.

Prosecutors said the defendant, who discovered his wife was having an affair, is accused of kidnapping and killing the other man. He’s also accused of forcing his wife to decapitate him. The defendant is also charged with beating and threatening his wife, who awaits trial on a charge of falsifying evidence.

The Associated Press is not naming the couple because doing so could identify the woman, who says she suffered extreme abuse. Both pleaded not guilty.

___

FACE MASK ORDINANCE

The city of Berlin is the latest in New Hampshire to consider an ordinance that would require face coverings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The City Council heard people speak for and against the ordinance on Monday night. WMUR-TV reports the council decided to push back a vote on it for one more week. The council will use the time to adjust the language and get input from the police on possible fines.

Mayor Paul Grenier said last week the city mostly managed to avoid the first wave of the coronavirus over the summer, but over the past couple of weeks, cases have been rising. He said the time has come for a mask ordinance.

Under the proposal, people would have to wear masks in businesses and within 6 feet of someone else.

A similar ordinance is in effect in in a number of cities in New Hampshire.

___

CUTTING CHRISTMAS TREES

Visitors to a Christmas tree farm in northern New Hampshire can still cut their own trees this year, but they will need to make a reservation and they’ll be encouraged to wear masks.

The Forest Society’s Rock Christmas Tree Farm in Bethlehem will be welcoming families from Nov. 21 through Dec. 15.

Jack Savage, forest society president, said the organization felt it was extremely important to allow visitors during the holiday season, in the safest way possible.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)