RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators doubled a previous reward offer Friday as they search for a suspect who officials said robbed a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Randolph on Wednesday.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the worker was approached from behind while in the vicinity of Canton Street delivering mail around 1:50 p.m.

Officials initially offered a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

In an update, the Postal Inspection Service announced a new reward of up to $50,000.

Officials said the suspect fled on foot after the robbery. Officials said the suspect is described as a Black male, standing 5’7″, wearing a black puffy jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and white sneakers at the time of this incident.

The worker was not hurt, according to the Postal Inspection Service, which is investigating alongside Randolph police.

The Postal Inspection service said the safety and well-being of its employees is a top priority.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-876-2455, say, “law enforcement,” and reference case number 3989020.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)