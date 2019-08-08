Investigators: Lightning strike may have sparked Medford house fire

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators say a lightning strike may be to blame for a Medford house fire that broke out overnight.

Firefighters responding to a neighbor who reported the fire on Dover Street just after 1 a.m. initially found light smoke before discovering heavy flames, according to Medford Deputy Fire Chief Brian Cronin.

“It was an extremely tough fight, a lot of hidden fire,” he explained. “It’s an older home with a lot of nooks and crannies and fire was in every one of them.”

The heat from the flames forced crews out of the home and sent one firefighter to the hospital.

The resident of the home was not believed to been inside at the time of the fire, Cronin said.

Officials are looking into whether the fire was started by a lightning strike.

“As you all know there was a tremendous lightning storm earlier,” Cronin recalled. “The fire on arrival, although it didn’t look bad initially, once the fire started to burn through, we could see it had a tremendous head start on us. Probably at least 2 hours.”

The fire remains under investigation.

