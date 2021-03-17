Investigators looking into 3 suspicious fires overnight in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have launched an investigation into three suspicious fires that occurred around the same time in Brockton early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at the Brockton Fairgrounds around 1 a.m. found flames moving quickly through the old state house building made of brick and dried-out wood, according to the deputy fire chief.

The fire has since been put out but the deputy fire chief says the building is at risk of collapsing.

A fence had been placed around it due to serious structural concerns.

Crews also battled fires at the D.W. Field Park and the West Junior High School.

The deputy fire chief says the fires are being considered suspicious at this time and that investigators are looking into whether they are connected.

