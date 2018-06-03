Investigators looking into cause of early morning Randolph fire

Fire crews responded to a fire at a home in Randolph early Sunday morning, and investigators are now looking into the cause of the incident.

The fire broke out just after 2 a.m. on Huckleberry Lane. Responding firefighters said the flames were shooting out of the rear of the building.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly. The home was unoccupied and nobody was hurt, officials say.

