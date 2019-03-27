Investigators looking to ID 4 possible witnesses to Jassy Correia’s alleged kidnapping

BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI and Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying four people who may have information about the alleged kidnapping of 23-year-old Jassy Correia earlier this year.
The four people, who are not suspected of any wrongdoing, were in the vicinity of Tremont and Stuart streets at about 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 24 and may be able to serve as witnesses in connection with the incident.
The video features a man with facial hair who was wearing a dark jacket with a white undershirt and dark pants.
Next to him was a woman wearing a black dress with a dark green jacket and dark, knee-high boots. The woman next to her was wearing a dark outfit with a tan jacket and black boots. The last woman was wearing a dark jacket over a multicolored dress, with knee-high, black boots.
All four are believed to be in their 20s, have light skin, and dark hair.
“We’re asking the public to take a close look at these images to see if they can help us identify these people because we believe they may have information that could enhance our investigation,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division. “We want to emphasize that these folks are not suspected of any wrongdoing. We just really want to talk to them to find out if they have seen or overheard something that could help us bring some closure to Jassy’s family.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force at 857-386-2000.
Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.
