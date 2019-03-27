Investigators looking to ID 4 possible witnesses to Jassy Correia’s alleged kidnapping

BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI and Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying four people who may have information about the alleged kidnapping of 23-year-old Jassy Correia earlier this year.

The four people, who are not suspected of any wrongdoing, were in the vicinity of Tremont and Stuart streets at about 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 24 and may be able to serve as witnesses in connection with the incident.

The video features a man with facial hair who was wearing a dark jacket with a white undershirt and dark pants.

Next to him was a woman wearing a black dress with a dark green jacket and dark, knee-high boots. The woman next to her was wearing a dark outfit with a tan jacket and black boots. The last woman was wearing a dark jacket over a multicolored dress, with knee-high, black boots.

All four are believed to be in their 20s, have light skin, and dark hair.