Investigators looking to speak with person in connection with Belmont arson incident

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are turning to the public for help identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection with an arson fire that was set at a hospital in Belmont over the summer.

The fire was set in McLean Hospital’s administrative building on Mill Street just before 3 p.m. on July 29, according to a joint release issued by Belmont acting Fire Chief Wayne Haley, Belmont Police Chief James MacIsaac and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

The building was occupied at the time but hospital staffers were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

The fire was jointly investigated by the Belmont Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal and was determined to be intentional.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Belmont Police Department at 617-993-2550 or the statewide Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)