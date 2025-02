LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators say that the house and church fires in Lynn Friday night were likely caused by a gas stove malfunction.

The fires started just after 8 p.m. on Friday.

Firefighters say wind gusts caused the flames to spread to a nearby church.

As a result, 18 people are now displaced.

